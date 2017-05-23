Hilton Head Island resident Sybil Lauderdale captured this wreck involving at least two cars on Tuesday afternoon moments after it occurred. The wreck occurred along US 278 at Port Royal Plantation. Sybil Lauderdale Submitted video
May 23, 2017 5:43 PM

2 sent to hospital after crash near Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 278 in front of Port Royal Plantation sent two people to the hospital and backed up traffic on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicles collided around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Coggins Point Road, Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall Joheida Fister said.

Each car had only one person inside, and they were both transported to Hilton Head Hospital with noncritical injuries, she said. Their vehicles were severely damaged, but neither driver was trapped inside.

It appeared that one vehicle was exiting the plantation and the other was traveling on U.S. 278, she said. One westbound lane was temporarily blocked to clear the wreck.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

