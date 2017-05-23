Stock image
May 23, 2017 3:31 PM

Funny money passed at Bluffton convenience store

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Sunday afternoon at a Bluffton convenience store.

A manager of the Enmark location on U.S. 278 discovered the phoney cash while “doing paperwork” Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.

After reviewing security footage, the manager determined the man who used to counterfeit bill was a bearded “white male wearing a gray and white shirt, pink shorts, (and) a gray hat,” the release said.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that counterfeit cash was passed in a local store.

In April, a man used fake money to buy more than $800 worth of landscaping equipment from the Hilton Head Island Walmart store.

The previous month, a diner at Stooges Cafe in Bluffton used a fake $20 bill to pay for lunch.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

