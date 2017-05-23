Hilton Head man busted for drunk driving. What he was driving may surprise you

A Hilton Head Island man was arrested Sunday afternoon with a cold one in the vehicle’s cup container, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
But he wasn’t in a car.
He was in a golf cart.
A deputy encountered the man on a bike path near Pope Avenue on the island and saw “an open container of Michelob Ultra beer ... in the cup holder of the cart’s center console,” according to a report released Tuesday.
The man was “unsteady on his feet,” his speech “sounded slurred,” and a “strong smell of consumed alcohol emenat(ed) from his breath as he spoke,” the report said.
He told police he had consumed three beers and two shots of liquor before hopping in the golf cart, according to the report.
The man was arrested on one count misdemeanor driving under the influence and one count of driving with an open alcohol container. He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center without indecent, the report said.
The golf cart was towed from the path.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
