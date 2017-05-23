Drinking on Hilton Head beaches: It’s the law we all seem to break

Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us and with it crowded beaches full of folks welcoming in the unofficial start of summer on Hilton Head Island. And despite the policies against it, it’s a safe assumption alcohol will be consumed on the beach.
We reached out to our readers about the alcohol policy. Should drinking be allowed on the beach? After all, it’s a difficult law to enforce.
Here’s a sample of the many responses we received on our Facebook page. What do you think? Comment below the story to let us know.
