May 22, 2017 6:18 PM

Bluffton man to be tried this week in 2015 Hilton Head murder

By Caitlin Turner

A Bluffton man charged with the October 2015 murder of a Hilton Head Island man is scheduled to stand trial this week in Beaufort County Court.

Brian Allen Jr., 24, was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 murder of 30-year-old Charles Miller, who was shot outside a residence on Snider Walk and later pronounced dead at Hilton Head Hospital.

Allen was arrested the following day around 9 p.m. at the Magnolia Motel in Hardeeville by Hardeeville police and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Fugitive Task Force, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A handgun was recovered during Allen’s arrest when investigators searched his hotel room.

Investigators said that a possible motive for Miller’s death may have been an armed robbery.

According to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release, jury selection for the case was held on Monday. The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Brooks P. Goldsmith.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184

