This Hilton Head man may have just realized he was looted after Hurricane Matthew

A Hilton Head resident returned home in late October after Hurricane Matthew and realized his handgun was missing but didn’t think much of at the time, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
The man said he was living away from the island as a student and was only able to return briefly following the storm, according to the report.
The report says the man assumed his parents took the handgun for safety reasons during the storm.
He recently returned to the island after his university let out for the summer and realized his parents did not have the gun, the report states.
The report states that the man wanted to report the handgun as stolen since he is still unable to locate it.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
