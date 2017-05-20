This is how missing Lemon Island boater was found

A missing boater at sea? The task in finding them is massive, but searches use the following processes in hopes for a successful rescue.
On Friday, a positive ending was just what S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers received when they found Jason Smith, 35, of Ridgeland safe on Daws Island.
“Sometimes the outcome is not good,” DNR Sgt. Earl Pope,said Saturday. “This was a very nice end.”
Smith was reported missing at 2:15 a.m. Friday by family members after he didn’t return home from a trip to Rose Island. He left from a Chechessee River residence in a 15-foot jonboat at 5:30 p.m.. Thursday.
Pope said the first course of action in these situations is to gather as much information as possible from family and friends. This will help searchers identify the route the boater might have traveled. He also said it is important for boaters to leave a float plan with a marina or family and friends.
In this case, a float plan wasn’t left but it was known Smith was traveling to Rose Island and was taking fishing gear with him. The assumption was that Smith would likely catch the tide to fish at night on the way home.
Through talking with friends and families, a few favorite fishing locations were identified, Pope said.
When someone is lost at sea, the Coats Guard is also called in to look at tide and wind patterns. This helps searchers pinpoint the region a boater is likely in, Pope said.
“(Friday) morning was bad for us because the tide was going out,” Pope said. “”We couldn’t get into smaller tributaries.”
A DNR aviation crew was called in to search the areas boats were unable to navigate, Pope said.
This is how Smith was found at about 10:45 a.m. Friday. Air searchers saw Smith standing by a boat of his description on Daws Island, Pope said. Because the tide was out, rescuers couldn’t get to Smith by water and a team of individuals went into the marsh by foot.
“I was in contact with the aircraft,” Pope said. “He dipped his wings to let me know where the individual was and walked him back out.”
It was discovered upon arrival that Smith had run out of gas.
Every outcome is not as fortunate despite searchers’ best efforts, Pope said.
“I knew this individual,” Pope said. “I grew up with him. It was nice to be able to talk to him and have him talk back.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments