May 20, 2017 5:31 PM

Man found slumped over the wheel in Hilton Head parking lot, arrested for possession

By Teresa Moss

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a man slumped over while in a car in the Shipyard Galleria parking lot on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday.

The man is suspected of an overdose, according to the report.

The report states the man became responsive after paramedics administered the drug naloxone.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered a blue-white powder they believe to be fentanyl, according to the report.

Upon awakening, the suspect stated he had snorted a crushed percocet pill, the report states.

The Hilton Head man was arrested for possession, according to the report.

