File photo.
File photo.
File photo.

Crime & Public Safety

May 20, 2017 5:29 PM

Hilton Head woman reports man looking through bathroom window

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

A woman was preparing for a shower Wednesday at her Sea Crest Beach Villa apartment when she noticed a man peeking through the bathroom blinds at her, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman first noticed a shadow outside her window, the report says.

When she investigated further, she saw a man looking in from the hallway, according to the report.

The woman contacted her boyfriend who later contacted the sheriff’s office.

The report states officers did a search of the rental property, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Grieving mother has message for teens almost two years after her own son's shooting death

Grieving mother has message for teens almost two years after her own son's shooting death 0:42

Grieving mother has message for teens almost two years after her own son's shooting death
Slain teen's family: 'You inhale, and exhale and know life will go on.' 0:29

Slain teen's family: 'You inhale, and exhale and know life will go on.'
These two things could save your life on the water 0:46

These two things could save your life on the water

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos