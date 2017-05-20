Hilton Head woman reports man looking through bathroom window

A woman was preparing for a shower Wednesday at her Sea Crest Beach Villa apartment when she noticed a man peeking through the bathroom blinds at her, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman first noticed a shadow outside her window, the report says.
When she investigated further, she saw a man looking in from the hallway, according to the report.
The woman contacted her boyfriend who later contacted the sheriff’s office.
The report states officers did a search of the rental property, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.
