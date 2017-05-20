Hilton Head teen remains missing after two months

As of Sunday, a Hilton Head family hasn’t seen their 16-year-old daughter in two months.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday that Payton Walker remains missing.
“We are still looking for her,” Bromage said. “We would like to see her get home.”
The teen was last seen by her mother March 21 before heading to bed at her residence on South Forest Beach Drive, according to police records. The records state Walker’s mother realized her daughter was missing after returning home from work March 22.
Reports show the teen has run away before and that family members have previously stated Walker was maintaining contact with her parole officer.
Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts can call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411.
Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers by dialing 1 888-CrimeSC.
