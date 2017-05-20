Party until the sunrise? Not if this ordinance changes in Jasper County

Jasper County officials have noticed an issue with the county’s code of ordinances regarding Sunday alcohol sales.
According to the Jasper Sun Times, when the city approved Sunday alcohol sales a few years ago, it failed to amend Chapter Four of the alcoholic beverages ordinance.
The current ordinance states that alcohol sales “shall be prohibited... between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.”
Sundays aren’t mentioned at all.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said clubs are taking advantage of the ordinance’s omission — keeping their doors open into the early hours of Sunday mornings and even making a majority of their money in those four hours, the Sun Times reports.
Malphrus said this is leading to complaints and safety concerns in Jasper County, according to the Sun Times.
One of the biggest issues, he told the Sun Times, is the risks posed by consumers walking or driving home on “a dangerous road” during these hours. He also said crime is an issue if set hours aren’t followed, mentioning a recent stabbing in Hardeeville that occurred in a club around 6 a.m.
The city council hopes to amend the ordinance soon, according to the Sun Times.
Malphrus said he’s willing to work with the clubs to find a solution that keeps the clubs in business but still alleviates safety concerns, the Sun Times reports.
One solution could be allowing clubs to apply for special-event permits that would allow them to stay open past 2 a.m. once per quarter, according to the Sun Times.
