Two hospitalized after Thursday evening boat collision off St. Helena Island

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after two boats collided in Skull Creek off St. Helena Island.
The collision was reported around 8 p.m. near Station Creek Boat Landing on St. Helena, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash involved three people, Bromage said, but only two were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available on Friday morning.
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident, he said.
