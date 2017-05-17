Sheriff’s Office: Bluffton road rage incident ends in tailgating, flashed pistol

A man and his wife reported a dangerous case of road rage in Bluffton on Monday after a pickup truck driver allegedly made an obscene gesture before flashing a pistol.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. when the man said he and his wife were traveling on U.S. 278 in the area of Bluffton Road . They noticed a dark blue Ford F-150 “race” up behind them and begin tailgating their vehicle, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Between Sheridan Park Circle and Bluffton Road, the pickup driver allegedly sped around the man and his wife, made the gesture and then pulled out a pistol and “showed it” to the husband, the report said.
The man said the pickup truck driver never pointed the weapon at them, but did hold it for the couple to see for approximately 30 to 45 seconds.
The man described the suspect as a white male between the ages of 40 and 50 years old weighing around 140 pounds with a skinny build, sunglasses and a mustache.
The truck, he said, was an early 2000s model with a South Carolina tag.
Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
