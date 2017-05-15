Sodas were flying at McDonald’s on US 278

Sodas were flying at the McDonald’s on Fording Island Road on Sunday afternoon.
Three customers — one male and two female — came in around 2:30 p.m. and had an argument with one of the employees, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said on Monday. The male customer climbed over the service counter and threw a soda at one of the employees, and an employee threw one back at the customers, he said.
The customers left before deputies arrived, and the manager didn’t know what the argument was about, Bromage said. No one was injured, and the manager did not want to press charges.
