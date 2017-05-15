Okatie man reports theft of assault rifles, handgun, tactical equipment from vehicle

An Okatie man reported the theft of firearms, ammunition, tactical equipment and firearm accessories after he found the items missing from his vehicle on Friday morning.
The man called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after he discovered the items missing, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. He had left the vehicle parked in front of his residence on Old Meadow Road between 11 p.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The man told a deputy he noticed his vehicle had been rummaged through. The center console was open, and papers were strewn throughout the vehicle.
Two bags in the back seat containing the firearms, ammunition, tactical equipment and firearm accessories were also missing. Two magazines for a Glock pistol were also missing.
The responding deputy noted in the report that a handgun was missing along with an AR15 and an AK rifles.
No surveillance cameras were in the area at the time of the theft, and the deputy took DNA swabs of the center console and all of the doors on the vehicle.
The man said he usually locks his vehicle and thought he did that night. However, the vehicle was unlocked when he found it the next morning.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
