Crime & Public Safety

May 15, 2017 12:30 PM

Georgia fugitive caught at Hardeeville motel

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A 36-year-old man who escaped from the Coastal Transitional Center in Savannah was caught in Hardeeville on Monday morning, according to a city news release.

Terrell Wooten was seen on Whyte Hardee Boulevard by Hardeeville police officers who caught up with him at the Deluxe Motel around 9:30 a.m., according to the release. He escaped custody at the Savannah center on Stiles Avenue on Sunday morning.

Wooten is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 1:28

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!
K-9 called out for search on Hilton Head 0:21

K-9 called out for search on Hilton Head
Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire 1:56

Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos