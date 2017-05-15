Georgia fugitive caught at Hardeeville motel

A 36-year-old man who escaped from the Coastal Transitional Center in Savannah was caught in Hardeeville on Monday morning, according to a city news release.
Terrell Wooten was seen on Whyte Hardee Boulevard by Hardeeville police officers who caught up with him at the Deluxe Motel around 9:30 a.m., according to the release. He escaped custody at the Savannah center on Stiles Avenue on Sunday morning.
Wooten is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing, according to the release.
