Driver reaches speeds of 117 mph on Hilton Head, gets away

The driver of a black Nissan clocked doing 117 mph on Hilton Head Island on Saturday morning remains at large after abandoning the car and running away, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy initially clocked the vehicle going 98 mph in a 55 mph zone as the deputy sat in a median at the Cross Island Tollway around 4:15 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office report.As the car headed west, the vehicle sped up to 117 mph, the report said.
The deputy began pursuit and eventually turned the cruiser’s lights on as the speeding vehicle sped through the toll plaza. The deputy caught up with the vehicle on the toll bridge where it slowed and turned right onto Bay Pines Road. It slowed to a near stop before doing a U-turn in front of the deputy’s car, the report said. The driver then accelerated and turned right onto Palmetto Bay Road.
The deputy ceased the pursuit near Sea Pines Circle when a staff sergeant called the chase off, the report said.
The deputy saw the vehicle “kicking up dirt” on the roadside along Pope Avenue. The vehicle then drove across the median into oncoming traffic lanes and then onto the bike path just prior to New Orleans Road, where it came to a stop.
By the time the deputy caught up, the driver was gone.
The deputy described the driver as a young black male with short, black hair on the sides and longer on the top with a thin build.
The deputy noted in the report that the vehicle smelled of marijuana, but that none could be found inside. An open can of Coors Light was sitting in the center console on the driver’s side. The beverage container was mostly full and cool to the touch, the report said.
Also inside were a pay stub and a debit card with two different names on them.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments