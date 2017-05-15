Florida man loses his cool at One Hot Mama’s bar on Hilton Head

A 30-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly pelting the staff of a Hilton Head Island bar with ice cubes shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was allegedly “grossly intoxicated” when he climbed over the bar at One Hot Mama’s in Reilley’s Plaza on Greenwood Drive, according to the report.
He allegedly broke liquor bottles and threw ice cubes at the employees. No one was injured.
When deputies approached him, the man started shouting expletives while “stumbling and falling” into a crowd of people in the plaza, according to the report.
The man was charged with public disorderly conduct and taken to Beaufort County Detention Center, according to online detention center records. He was released on bond Saturday afternoon.
