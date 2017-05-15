Crime & Public Safety

May 15, 2017 12:09 PM

Florida man loses his cool at One Hot Mama’s bar on Hilton Head

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A 30-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly pelting the staff of a Hilton Head Island bar with ice cubes shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man was allegedly “grossly intoxicated” when he climbed over the bar at One Hot Mama’s in Reilley’s Plaza on Greenwood Drive, according to the report.

He allegedly broke liquor bottles and threw ice cubes at the employees. No one was injured.

When deputies approached him, the man started shouting expletives while “stumbling and falling” into a crowd of people in the plaza, according to the report.

The man was charged with public disorderly conduct and taken to Beaufort County Detention Center, according to online detention center records. He was released on bond Saturday afternoon.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 1:28

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!
K-9 called out for search on Hilton Head 0:21

K-9 called out for search on Hilton Head
Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire 1:56

Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos