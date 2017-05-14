Congratulations to these SC Fire Academy graduates!

South Carolina Fire Academy recruits became graduates on Friday after an 8-week, 320-hour training program in Columbia.
The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation program graduated 12 new recruits from eight fire departments across the state as well as an open enrollment recruit and one from the U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority, according to a news release.
The quarterly training offered includes emergency responder first aid training, hazardous materials operations training, auto extrication, flammable liquids and gas firefighting, rescue training and National Fire Protection Association Firefighter I and Firefighter II levels, according to the release.
Congratulations to:
▪ Ashley Bouchillon, Aiken Department of Public Safety
▪ Benjamin Gamble, Pelham – Batesville Fire Department
▪ Joshua Gokool , U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority
▪ Derek Habgood, Jasper County Fire Rescue
▪ Andrew Johnson, Beaufort Fire Department
▪ John Mackie III, St. Johns Fire District - Mackie was honored with the Chief Robert Frick Award for having the highest grade point average.
▪ Jonathan Merrywell, Open Enrollment
▪ Nicholas Olson, St. Johns Fire District
▪ Taylor Priester, Mount Pleasant Fire Department
▪ Kelley Sellers, City of Marion Fire Department - Sellers was awarded by the instruction staff with the Pride of the Battalion award for “leadership, integrity, determination and good value.”
▪ Zachary Williams, St. Johns Fire District
▪ William Willis, Boiling Springs Fire Department - Willis was given the Order of the Maltese award by his peers signifying courage. “The Eight Obligations of The Maltese Cross are: live in truth, repent of sins, love justice, be sincere and wholehearted, have faith, give proof of humility, be merciful and endure persecution,” according to the release.
“This is a very challenging program that requires team work, in-depth study, extensive hands-on training with live fires, eight practical skills evaluations and seven written tests to meet the National Fire Protection Association standards,” Fire Academy Branch Chief Lenny Busby said.
“I am pleased with the recruits and our staff,” he said. “They have shown extreme commitment to service by completing this challenging and comprehensive program. Our state and their communities will be better served as a result of their efforts.”
