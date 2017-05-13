Crime & Public Safety

May 13, 2017 5:49 PM

Fake $100 bills reported at Hilton Head store

By Erin Heffernan

eheffernan@islandpacket.com

Local Walmarts are reporting customers using counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Police were called to the Hilton Head Walmart at 25 Pembroke Drive Friday after a manager discovered $500 in fake bills identified by the store’s cash-counting machine, according to the report.

A store manager told police two customers bought a $275 digital camera, a wash cloth and a bottle of sunscreen with the bills.

The report states similar crimes have been reported by other Walmarts in Hardeeville and Bluffton within the last few weeks.

Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 1:28

Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain!
K-9 called out for search on Hilton Head 0:21

K-9 called out for search on Hilton Head
Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire 1:56

Raw video: Hilton Head Island bridge vehicle fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos