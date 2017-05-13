Fake $100 bills reported at Hilton Head store

Local Walmarts are reporting customers using counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Police were called to the Hilton Head Walmart at 25 Pembroke Drive Friday after a manager discovered $500 in fake bills identified by the store’s cash-counting machine, according to the report.
A store manager told police two customers bought a $275 digital camera, a wash cloth and a bottle of sunscreen with the bills.
The report states similar crimes have been reported by other Walmarts in Hardeeville and Bluffton within the last few weeks.
