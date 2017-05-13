Report: Hilton Head gas station has 2 dumpster fires within 3 weeks

Police were called Friday to investigate the second dumpster fire within the last three weeks at a Hilton Head gas station, according to a police report.
Fire crews were called to the Circle K gas station on 1 Regency Parkway on Hilton Head Island at about 3:55 p.m. Friday to put out the flames, according to the report. Law enforcement deemed the fire suspicious after Circle K staff told investigators it was the second such fire within about three weeks at the location.
Gas station staff said they did not call the fire department to the first fire, but put it out with a garden hose, according the report.
Friday’s fire burned the sides and melted the lids of the dumpster, which had an estimated value of $800, the report states.
Police intend to check surveillance video for the cause of the fire, according to the report.
Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh
