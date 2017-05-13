Police: Someone stole 120 T-shirts from Bluffton store window

There was something wrong with the window display at the Levi’s store it the Tanger 1 Outlets Friday—actually there were about 120 things wrong, according to a recent police report.
A store manager at the Bluffton retail shop told police that someone stole 120 T-shirts stacked in the storefront display, according to the report. The manager said he was starting to close the store at about 8:55 p.m. on May 12 when he noticed the clothes were missing, police reported.
The shirts were piled in six rows of 20 and were together valued at about $2,400, according to the report.
“It was apparent items were missing,” the responding officer wrote.
There were no apparent suspects in the theft, police reported.
The incident wasn’t the first large-scale theft at the Tanger 1 Outlets in the past few months.
Since November, the shopping center’s True Religion store has reported shoplifting to police six times, including a theft worth $3,300 in March. In November, police reported three suspects stole more than $8,500 from the Ralph Lauren store.
