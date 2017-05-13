Daufuskie Island forest fire under control thanks to mother nature

The second forest fire in a week on Daufuskie Island is nearly extinguished after rain brought relief to fire crews Saturday morning, according to Daufuskie Island Fire Chief Edward Boys.
The fire began Thursday night after a contractor attempting a controlled burn lost control of the flames due to dry conditions, Boys said.
Fire crews worked through the night monitoring the blaze which began in the area of Beach Road and Pappy’s Landing Road.
The fire cut through about 35 acres before it began to recede with the rain at about 7 a.m., though some logs and stumps may continue to burn in the area through Saturday, Boys said.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
But the fire was the second on the island in a week due to dry conditions, Boys said.
The first began May 5 after a cigarette was thrown into the woods. About 50 acres of forest were damaged when the blaze spread toward the Melrose Resort to the west and residential properties to the east.
The Forestry Commission was called in to assist the department. It delivered a bulldozer and plow which helped create fire breaks which eventually smothered the flames. The equipment will remain on the island for about a week, before it will be returned to the commission using a barge, Boys said.
Daufuskie residents should still use caution if they decide to burn on the island, but conditions are safer now after Saturday’s showers, Boys said.
“We’re just thankful now,” Boys said. “We needed this rain.”
