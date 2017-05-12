Rest easy. Bluffton deemed 5th safest community in South Carolina

The Town of Bluffton has been named the fifth safest community in the state by alarms.org.
The website configured the town’s standing as the fifth safest place in the state through violent crime and property crime statistics provided in the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics.
According to those statistics, Bluffton has, on average, 36 violent crimes per 1,000 people, and 292 property crimes per 1,000 people.
The safest municipality in the state is Tega Cay, followed by Fort Mill, Mount Pleasant and Mauldin.
Port Royal also made the list at number nine and Beaufort at number 36.
