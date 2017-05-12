On Daufuskie, one fire is out, a second has ignited

A day after a fire that burned through approximately 50 acres on Daufuskie Island was under control, a second fire began Thursday night and has worked its way through over 20 acres, according to Daufuskie Island Fire Chief Edward Boys.
“This started last night,” Boys said on Friday morning. “Contractors were doing a controlled burn in a burn pit and it got away from them. It’s too dry to be burning right now.” The blaze is in the areas of Beach Road and Pappy’s Landing Road, he said.
Boys said that there is no burn ban in effect on the island, and that he hopes the new fire will be dampened by the rain expected on Saturday.
As of Friday afternoon, Boys said the department planned to eliminate the fire’s fuel source and reduce the potential for it to rekindle. The property owner, he said, has asked the S.C. Forestry Commission to allow the fire to continue until the expected rain on Saturday.
The fire is the second to be reported on the island in a week.
The first began on May 5 after a cigarette was thrown into the woods. Approximately 50 acres had fire damage as the blaze spread toward the Melrose Resort to the west and residential properties to the east.
No property damage or injuries have been reported from that fire, and the Forestry Commission was called in with a bulldozer and plow to create fire breaks to smother the flames.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
