Manhunt nets second of two suspects after stolen vehicle traffic stop on Hilton Head

The second of two men wanted in connection with a stolen Georgia vehicle found on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday has been apprehended following a nearly two-hour manhunt.
The search for the man began after a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a gold Acura in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Wal-Mart around 12:35 p.m. and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Georgia, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, the two occupants ran away, leaving the car behind.
One male suspect was found in a parking lot east of Hatton Place near Indigo Run Plantation and is in custody, the release said.
The second was apprehended around 2 p.m. in the back yard of a residence on Doral Court, a separate Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The second suspect left his identification behind in the stolen vehicle, though the Sheriff’s Office declined to release his name until that identification is verified, Capt. Bob Bromage said.
Details on the identities of the two suspects and criminal charges will be sent out by the Sheriff’s Office as soon as that information is confirmed, the release said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
