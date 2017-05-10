County law enforcement offers free inspections on Bluffton Boat Safety Day

If you need your boat inspected before the summer months, come to Bluffton’s Boat Safety Day on May 21 where members of county and state agencies will be on hand to ensure a safe boating season.
Free inspections, collections of old boat flares, and food will be available at Oyster Factory Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bluffton Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard will be at the event with their boats on display, according to a police department news release.
The DNR will also have a boat simulator, and the Coast Guard will perform a live drop into the May River from their helicopter.
Inspections will be provided by land and water. Parking spaces will be blocked off in the lot next to the park for those bringing their boat on a trailer. Space will also be provided for boat owners who want an inspection at the dock.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
