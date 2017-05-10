Crime & Public Safety

May 10, 2017 11:04 AM

As Daufuskie Island continues to burn, plows arrive to dig fire breaks

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

The S.C. Forestry Commission arrived on Daufuskie Island on Wednesday morning with one goal in mind - help douse a large brush fire that has had firefighters working around the clock since Friday.

The blaze began after a cigarette was allegedly thrown into the woods, according to Edward Boys, chief of the Daufuskie Fire Department.

“Firefighters were on the scene working all night,” Boys said on Wednesday morning.

The state commission arrived with a bulldozer to help create “fire breaks” around the perimeter of the fire and trap the flames until they eventually burn out.

On Tuesday, Boys said the fire spread toward the Melrose Report to the west and residential properties to the east.

Firefighters have kept the flames away from the properties, preventing any damage or injuries, Boys said.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

