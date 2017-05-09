Hilton Head family’s stuff gone. Did son auction it all off?

Every parent has a story about their kids. That time when they frustrated you, angered you, disappointed you.
One Hilton Head couple has a story that likely beats yours.
They think their son auctioned off all their furniture while they were away.
The couple told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that they believe their son, 61, hired a Georgia auction company to come to their home and pick up items at their residence on Deallyon Avenue. All that left was the refrigerator, washer and dryer.
The police report does not say where the couple was at the time, but the empty home was found by a neighbor who went to check their mail and noticed doors were unlocked and the house was nearly empty.
Now the son, David Michael Davis of Fort Myers, is wanted on felony charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and obtaining goods under false pretenses.
A witness told deputies that he believed Davis was staying with his mother and step father for the past few weeks and that Davis contacted the auction company prior to returning to Fort Myers.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments