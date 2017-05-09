Trespass notice issued after man allegedly stalks a Publix employee from one store to another

An area man was issued a trespass notice Monday after he allegedly stalked a Publix employee for over the course of a year.
A manager at the Publix on Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head Island called the sheriff’s office around 3:45 p.m. to report the man, whose presence scared the employee, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. When the deputy arrived, the female employee said the man began showing up at the grocery store in January of 2016.
After the employee transferred to the Publix on Lady’s Island, the man began to appear there as well, the report said. After the employee transferred back to the Hilton Head store, the man returned, the report said.
The employee said the man had never threatened to hurt her, but offered to buy her gifts. That made her feel unsafe, the report said. The employee added that she does not know the man aside from saying hello to him at the stores.
It was her second time reporting the man’s actions to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who was at the store at the time the deputy arrived, said he “could not explain why he was looking to see (the employee),” the report said. He was issued a trespassing notice, but refused to sign it.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
