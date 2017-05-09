Service set for 21-year-old killed in Hilton Head crash; suspect remains in jail

A memorial service for a 21-year-old Hilton Head Island man killed in an alleged drunken driving crash has been tentatively scheduled for Friday.
The service for Robert Austin McLoud is set to begin at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 540 William Hilton Parkway, according to The Island Funeral Home & Crematory.
A separate memorial will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Burkes Beach, according to a Facebook event page set up by McLoud’s family and friends.
McLoud died in the crash reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on William Hilton Parkway near Mathews Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
He was the passenger in a car driven by Jack Manesiotis, 22, also of Hilton Head, who faces felony drunken driving and open container charges after the 2009 Hyundai he drove west on the parkway went off the road to the left, hit a curb and overturned, Southern said.
The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said on Tuesday that Manesiotis’ attorney waived his bond hearing on the felony DUI charge. The Solicitor’s Office added that any future bond matters will be handled before a Circuit Court judge.
As of Tuesday morning, Manesiotis remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner
