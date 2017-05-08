Driver charged with felony DUI in connection with Sunday Hilton Head crash remains in jail

A 22-year-old Hilton Head Island man remained in jail Monday following a fatal crash on U.S. 278 early Sunday morning.

Jack Manesiotis faces felony drunken driving and open container charges after his passenger, Robert Austin McLoud, 21, also of Hilton Head, died in a crash reported around 1:40 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

According to Beaufort County Detention Center records, as of 3 p.m. on Monday, a bond had not yet been assigned to Manesiotis for the felony drunken driving charge. A bond of $257.50 was assigned on the open container charge.

The 2009 Hyundai driven by Manesiotis was heading west on William Hilton Parkway near Mathews Drive when it went off the road to the left, hit a curb and overturned, Southern said.

Manesiotis was wearing a seat belt and McLoud was not.

McLoud was ejected from the vehicle, Southern said. He was airlifted to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, where he was pronounced dead.

Manesiotis ran cross country for the Hilton Head High School Seahawks and was twice named cross country athlete of the year by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

After leading his team to three state championships and winning the individual state title once, he chose to attend the University of Florida to run with the school’s cross country team before transferring to the University of South Carolina Beaufort to compete for the men’s team.

According to Beaufort County Court records, Manesiotis was charged with speeding more than 15 mph but less than 25 mph over the speed limit on May 2. The charge is still pending litigation.

That charge was preceded by speeding charges in October 2012 and January 2013, along with a reckless driving charge last September.

The 2012 speeding charge and the reckless driving charge were disposed, according to court records. Manesiotis paid a fine of $80 on the 2012 speeding charge and a $445 fine on the reckless driving charge.

The 2013 speeding charge also resulted in an $80 fine.