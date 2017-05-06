Report: Bluffton man accuses girlfriend of trying to poison him with pencil

After a spat on Thursday morning, a Bluffton man told police that his girlfriend tried to poison him by putting a pencil in his bottle of juice.
The boyfriend told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies that his live-in partner “woke him up (Thursday) morning by hitting him on the head repeatedly,” according to sheriff’s office report released Saturday.
An argument broke out — a water bottle was thrown and a contents of sock drawer were dumped onto the floor, the report said.
The man “also observed a pencil was in his V8 juice (bottle) and believed (his girlfriend) poisoned him,” according to the report.
Deputies reportedly informed the man that pencils are made using graphite, not potentially poisonous lead.
No arrests were made in the incident.
