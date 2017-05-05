Bluffton man faces indecent exposure charge in Hilton Head incident

A Bluffton man was charged with indecent exposure Thursday after he allegedly drove on Hilton Head Island while exposing himself.
Michael Uchno, 38, was charged after a man called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office around 11:40 a.m. to report a suspicious person driving in the area of North Forest Beach Drive and Avocet Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The man said he and his family were driving on North Forest Beach Drive when his daughter saw Uchno pull in front of her and stop his vehicle. The report said Uchno exposed himself. Deputies eventually pulled Uchno over.
He said he was driving around “killing time” before work.
When the deputy asked him why he had a Cialis on the front seat, Uchno said the drug was prescribed to him. He denied exposing himself.
Uchner was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he was booked on the charge and released the same day, according to the jail’s records.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments