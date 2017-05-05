Burton Fire District’s arson dog Abby heading to Whale Branch classroom

Burton Fire District’s arson dog Abby and her handler, firefighter and investigator John Perry, will be at Whale Branch Elementary School on Monday to talk to children about the dangers of matches and lighters.
The visit will also showcase Abby’s skills as the only arson detection dog in Beaufort County, a fire district news release said.
The duo have investigated approximately 50 fires in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Allendale counties, working closely with fire and police agencies throughout the state, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The department is tying the local educational campaign with National Arson Awareness Week, which starts Sunday and runs through May 13.
“Preventing fires before they start is part of the services we provide and the most important part,” said Burton Fire Chief Harry Rountree. “If we educate one child to not play with fire, then we have done our job, and if we inspire a child to become an investigator, even better.”
Comments