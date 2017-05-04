Crime & Public Safety

May 04, 2017 2:22 PM

Report: Man wanders into Bluffton hotel, raids kitchen and sets up bed in conference room

By Lucas High

A Charleston man was issued a trespassing notice early Wednesday morning after allegedly wandering into a Bluffton hotel, eating food out of the kitchen, and setting up a makeshift bed in a conference room.

Employees at the Holiday Inn Express called Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies just before 3:30 a.m. to report that a man “was rummaging through the food in the refrigerator,” according to a Sheriff’s Office report released Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the man, who denied eating food from the kitchen but admitted he was not a hotel guest.

Deputies looked around the hotel and found the man’s cellphone on the ground in a banquet hall near a hotel bed sheet, according to the report.

“It appeared that the suspect had either been sleeping or was planning to go to sleep in the room,” the report said.

The man offered to pay the hotel for use of the room, but his credit card was declined, according the report.

Deputies issued the man a trespassing notice and told him he could not return to the property, the report said.

