Report: Publisher’s Clearinghouse scammer swindles $1,800 from Sun City woman

A Sun City woman thought she won $2 million from the Publisher’s Clearinghouse sweepstakes.
But rather than cashing in a giant check, she was allegedly scammed out of $1,800, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Thursday.
The woman contacted deputies Wednesday afternoon and reported that a man called her Monday and told her that she was a big sweepstakes winner. The caller “sounded valid, so she followed his instructions,” the report said.
The caller “suggested she put ($1,800 in) cash in a magazine and then mail the magazine” to an address in Buffalo, N.Y., according to the report.
She did just that.
The scammer called again the Tuesday and told the woman he had received the cash, but needed “an additional amount to cover the taxes and other related fees,” the report said.
The woman became suspicious “because the people at the post office informed her that her package (containing the magazine and the cash) would not arrive until Wednesday,” so there was no way the scammer could have received the $1,800, according to the report.
It was then that the woman “realized she had been scammed,” the report said.
Deputies instructed the woman to cease all communication with scammer, who as of Thursday had not been identified or located.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments