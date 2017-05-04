Highway Patrol: Vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured Hilton Head bicyclist found

The vehicle allegedly involved in a late night April 26 hit-and-run crash on Hilton Head Island that left a bicyclist severely injured has been found, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said Thursday morning that the vehicle involved in a collision with bicyclist Derryn Jones, 62, of Hilton Head, described as a 2002 to 2005 Ford Explorer, had been found, but that charges against the driver involved have not yet been filed.
When asked if the driver had been identified, Southern said he did not know. Southern also said he did not know where the vehicle was found or how.
Jones was struck on Marshland Road in the area of Evelina Road around 11 p.m.
He was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where his sister, Henrietta Thomas, said on Wednesday that he is responding well to treatment, but faced a long road to recovery.
Anyone with information about the collision or the driver may call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
