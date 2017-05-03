4 teenagers suspected in Hilton Head Island burglaries

Four teenagers are suspected of carrying out a series of business burglaries on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The suspects are all male juveniles, ages 13 to 16 who are being detained at Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia pending appearances before Beaufort County Family Court on Wednesday, according to the release. Some of the stolen property was recovered.
The Mathews Court burglaries began early on April 23 at the Sexy by Nature store, according to the release. A window was smashed, and merchandise was stolen. That same morning, would-be thieves were unsuccessful at breaking into Sea Island Land Survey next door to Sexy by Nature.
Then last Saturday morning, Sexy by Nature lost another window and more products, according to the release. Early on Sunday morning, nearby Super Mercado El Don Juan’s front glass door was smashed, and cash and goods were stolen. Video footage and “other items of evidence” collected at the various stores were examined by the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory.
The video footage and information from a patrol deputy pointed to one of the boys, who was interviewed on Monday about the recent burglaries, according to the release.
The interview confirmed suspicions of his involvement in the second Sexy by Nature burglary and the Super Mercado El Don Juan burglary, according to the release. He was taken to DJJ in Columbia on Monday night. He now faces two counts of second-degree burglary.
Three other boys were interviewed on Tuesday and now face charges as well, according to the report. One faces three counts of second-degree burglary, another faces two counts of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property, and the third faces one count of second-degree burglary.
The teens are still persons of interest in other Hilton Head property crimes and could face additional charges, according to the release.
Anyone with information may call Cpl. Pat Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
