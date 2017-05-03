Bluffton man faces pot charges after raid on apartment Tuesday

A Bluffton man was charged early Tuesday morning when Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators found packaged marijuana instruments used to extract THC from the drug at a Bluffton apartment, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anthony Williams, 45, was charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession with intent to distribute after investigators received information over the past week about a suspect selling marijuana from a Lakes at Edgewater apartment, according to the release.
Investigators were able to substantiate the illegal activity and obtained a search warrant and arrest warrant for Williams, the release said.
At the apartment, they found marijuana packaged for distribution and instruments used to extract THC from marijuana to produce wax, the release said.
Williams, who was at the apartment during the search, was charged at the scene and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he has been assigned a bond of $25,000, according to the jail’s website.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments