Sheriff’s report: Man admits to attempting to use heroin before Tuesday arrest

A man was charged as a fugitive from justice on Tuesday after he told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he had attempted to fill a syringe with heroin in a Hilton Head Island parking lot.
A deputy was called to Cordillo Courts on Cordillo Parkway around 8:55 p.m. after a security guard allegedly witnessed the man using narcotics in the parking lot of the complex, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
When the deputy arrived, the officer noted in the report that the man could be seen sitting on an air conditioning unit with a syringe on the ground in front of him.
The security guard told the deputy that he saw the man attempt to fill the syringe with an unknown liquid. When the man saw the security guard watching him, he allegedly spilled the liquid from a cup and emptied the syringe, the report said.
The man suspected of filling the syringe told the deputy he had attempted to fill it with heroin, but that he was unable to finish because he was startled by the sight of the security guard.
The deputy then learned the man was wanted on warrants out of Bay County, Florida, and he was arrested.
