Surveillance video shows Easter robbery

Steve Maleh, owner of Hilton Head Island’s Surfs Up, released this surveillance video of a man stealing around $2,500 in cash around 4 a.m. Easter morning. Maleh said the thief appeared to be very familiar with the store.
Courtesy of Steve Maleh
