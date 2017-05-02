Family of Marshland Road hit-and-run victim says man is ‘fighting for his life’

Henrietta Thomas’ voice shook on Monday as she described the injuries her brother, Derryn Jones, 62, suffered late Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle on Hilton Head Island as he rode his bicycle.
He “is still in very critical condition,” Thomas said of her younger brother. “He has severe internal injuries. He’s still fighting for his life, the medical professionals are fighting for his life, and we, his family, are fighting for his life.”
Jones was injured around 11 p.m. on Marshland Road in the area of Evelina Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Investigators believe the vehicle that left the scene is a 2002 to 2005 Ford Explorer, possibly with XLT, Eddie Bauer or Limited Edition trim.
As the younger brother to Thomas and her sister, Conchita Frison, Jones moved from Chicago to Hilton Head several years ago to tend their parents’ property.
“He’s a very fun-loving and educated man,” Thomas said. “He’s wonderful. He’s engaging. ... He’s not someone who should be left on the road and hit.”
Thomas said Jones’ main mode of transportation was his bicycle.
He was taken on Friday to Memorial University Medical Center, where he is sedated and in the company of his daughter, Brittaney Jones.
Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the Highway Patrol said on Monday that the investigation continues. Information on whether Jones had been riding on a bike path or on the roadway has not been released.
The color of the vehicle is unknown, but it may have damage on the front passenger-side bumper and fender area. It also could be missing part of the wheel trim and fog lamp.
Anyone with information about the collision, suspected driver or vehicle may call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Thomas said she plans to be by her brother’s side soon and that she wanted to express her thanks to the unidentified good Samaritan who stopped to call 911 shortly after the crash.
“We are so appreciative to everyone on Hilton Head Island,” she said. “I would like to give a special thanks to the person who stopped and called 911 and had my brother rescued.”
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
