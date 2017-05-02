Late-night lightning hits Bluffton home, starts fire

No injuries were reported after firefighters extinguished a lightning-sparked blaze at a Bluffton home late Monday night.
Firefighters of the Bluffton Township Fire District responded to a home on Bamberg Drive around 11 p.m. along with Beaufort County EMS after an initial report of a lightning strike, according to Capt. Randy Hunter or the fire district.
Once there, they found a fire in the attic of the home and took about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.
The fire was the second lightning strike the fire district responded to on Monday night.
The first happened at a home in Rose Hill Plantation and resulted in a damaged television, Hunter said.
