Drunk woman buys 50 cents in gas, steals beer and drives off with a kid in the backseat

A woman was arrested in Bluffton on Friday after she allegedly stole a beer from a gas station and drove away with a small child in the backseat of her car.
A Bluffton Police Department officer arrested the woman after a cashier at Nickel Pumpers on Bruin Road reported a theft.
The cashier said a woman entered the store around 6:35 p.m. and went directly to the bathroom. The woman then left the restroom and paid 50 cents for gas before she grabbed a beer from a refrigerator, dropped it in her purse and walked out without paying, according to a police department report.
She then got in a Nissan Frontier and left with a man in the passenger seat and a small child in the backseat.
The cashier told police that the woman appeared to be “under the influence,” the report said.
Officers located the vehicle on S.C. 170 and pulled the woman over.
The cashier confirmed the woman was the suspect through a photo and she was charged with shoplifting, driving under the influence and child endangerment — all three charges are misdemeanors.
Officers later found an empty beer can and another unopened beer inside the women’s restroom at the gas station. The beer can found in the woman’s purse had not been opened.
The woman was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
