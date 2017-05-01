Crime & Public Safety

May 01, 2017 1:25 PM

Burglar with Pokemon backpack breaks into Hilton Head sex shop; bloodhound team on the case

By Caitlin Turner

The suspect of a Saturday burglary at a Hilton Head Island sex shop broke a window and got away with some intimate items.

The burglary was reported around 12:30 a.m. at Sexy by Nature on Mathews Court, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A deputy arrived to find a window at the back of the building had been shattered, and backup was called to secure the area.

During a sweep of the building, deputies found fresh footprints and called in a bloodhound tracking team.

Video surveillance of the store shows an unknown male wearing shorts, a hoodie, a bandanna across his forehead and a Pokemon backpack break the window with a rock. The man then ran around inside the store and left through the same window.

A more detailed description of the man was not included in the report.

According to the report, the man got away with three vibrators with a combined value of $140. The broken window was valued at $300, and other items that had been taken were recovered by the tracking dogs.

