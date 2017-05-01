Burglar with Pokemon backpack breaks into Hilton Head sex shop; bloodhound team on the case

The suspect of a Saturday burglary at a Hilton Head Island sex shop broke a window and got away with some intimate items.
The burglary was reported around 12:30 a.m. at Sexy by Nature on Mathews Court, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy arrived to find a window at the back of the building had been shattered, and backup was called to secure the area.
During a sweep of the building, deputies found fresh footprints and called in a bloodhound tracking team.
Video surveillance of the store shows an unknown male wearing shorts, a hoodie, a bandanna across his forehead and a Pokemon backpack break the window with a rock. The man then ran around inside the store and left through the same window.
A more detailed description of the man was not included in the report.
According to the report, the man got away with three vibrators with a combined value of $140. The broken window was valued at $300, and other items that had been taken were recovered by the tracking dogs.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments