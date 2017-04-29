Arrested man leaves this behind in cop’s car, leading to another ticket

A man picked up by police Friday evening for public disorderly conduct left behind a bag of cocaine in a police officer’s car after the drive to the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of a man passed out under a picnic table at the Holiday Inn Express on Hilton Head Island, the report said.
Police encouraged the man to call a friend or taxi to drive him home, but he said he did not have a phone. He did have an open bottle of vodka in his book bag, according to the report.
Because the man was using profanities, grossly intoxicated and in a public parking lot, police arrested him for public disorderly conduct, the report said.
After dropping him off at the Beaufort County Detention Center, the officer who transported him conducted a vehicle search required after each transport, the report said.
The officer found a small bag of powder pushed down the back of the rear passenger seat that tested positive for cocaine. The man was then issued a ticket for possession of cocaine, according to the report.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
