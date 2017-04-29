2 men report 2 others for attack in Bluffton

Two men reported two other men for assault and battery shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Bluffton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Police had responded to the area, near 102 Haigler Blvd. in Bluffton, about a possible fight in progress earlier that day.
But according to the report, no suspects or victims were found.
Another call came in after police left, the report said.
A Hilton Head Island resident told police he was working on his car with a friend near 15 Haigler Blvd. when two African American men approached them. The man and his friend did not speak English well, so they both got out of the car.
Both African American men punched the man and his friend, according to the report.
The report said the victims’ injuries were consistent with what they described.
The victims said they had seen the men around their apartment complex. One offered the police the alleged suspects’ names, according to the report.
Police are arranging a photo lineup. Until then, the case is still active, the report said.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
