Man reportedly tries break-in at Lakes of Edgewater apartment. He didn’t know great-grandma was watching.

A woman’s baby-sitting gig at the Lakes of Edgewater apartment complex turned scary Tuesday afternoon when a man approached the apartment through the balcony but then fled the scene, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman, who was watching her great-granddaughter while her granddaughter went to a dentist appointment, told police she saw an “unknown white male wearing a white T-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses staring at her from the balcony,” the report said.
Through the window, she stared back.
When the suspect noticed she had seen him from the couch, he jumped off the balcony and fled, according to the report.
She then called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Police took DNA swabs on the balcony’s handrail, though the rail was wet, so no prints could be taken, the report said.
