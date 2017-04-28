2 hospitalized after drug overdoses

Two local men were hospitalized Wednesday after separate incidents of drug overdoses, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said.
The first, on Hilton Head Island, involved a man who “took a blue pill,” then “became incoherent ... and fell asleep on his bed,” according to a Sheriff’s Office report, released Friday.
A family member checked on him a couple of hours later, found that he had stopped breathing, and called 911. When medics arrived, they found that the man was “unresponsive and did not have a pulse,” the report said.
The man was given two doses of Narcan — a drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — and taken to Hilton Head Hospital, the report said.
In the other incident Wednesday evening, two men were drinking in the backyard of a Bluffton home, and one of them went inside, according to a sheriff’s report. About 15 minutes later, his friend came inside and saw the man “laying on the kitchen floor passed out,” the report said.
The friend assumed the man was drunk and moved him to a bedroom, but a short time later checked on him and “saw that his lips were turning blue and he was unresponsive,” the report said.
Medics were called and determined the man was “under the influence of some unknown type of opiate,” according to the report. He was treated with Narcan and taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital, the report said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments